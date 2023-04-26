UrduPoint.com

Washington Briefing China On US-S. Korean Plans To Up Military Drills In Region - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) China is being briefed about plans between the United States and South Korea to enhance military activity near the Korean Peninsula in light of Pyongyang's advancing nuclear missile capability, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We are briefing the Chinese in advance and laying out very clearly our rationale for why we are taking these steps," the official said.

"We believe that non-proliferation efforts in the Indo-Pacific are in the best interest of not just the United States and other leading states, but China as well."

Later on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will announce the so-called Washington Declaration, which includes a series of steps that are designed to strengthen US-funded deterrence commitments and make it more visible to the Korean public as well as by neighbors, according to the US official.

