Washington Briefs Partners on Framework to Counter Kremlin Influence - USAID

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Mark Green, the head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has informed Washington's partner states and organizations on the agency's Countering Malign Kremlin Influence (CMKI) Development Framework, the agency said.

"On July 4-5, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green met with representatives of partner countries and organizations during the G7 Development Ministerial and the Joint G7 education and Development Ministerial in Paris, France ... Administrator Green also discussed USAID's development frameworks around the Countering Malign Kremlin Influence Initiative and Prosper Africa that will guide future USAID programming in Europe and Eurasia and Africa," the agency said in a press release late on Friday.

The CMKI description, dated June 27, was attached to the press release.

The document outlined the areas on which the initiative is focused, particularly opposing actions to undermine the rule of law and democratic institutions, independent media outlets and energy and economic security.

It also mentioned Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine as examples of countries where the framework had been used.

"CMKI responds to authoritarian challenges by increasing the economic and democratic resilience of targeted countries, and working to mitigate the effects of Kremlin soft power aggression upon a range of institutions," Green said at the G7 ministerial.

The transcript of Green's speech was published on the USAID website on Friday.

USAID initially announced CMKI in April.

In May, Green said the agency had requested $584 million for its 2020 budget to prop that work.

Russia has repeatedly denied claims that it meddles in other states' democratic processes. The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has called them absolutely unfounded, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that no proof had been presented to substantiate these allegations.