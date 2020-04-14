Washington, California, Oregon to Coordinate Directly on Reopening Economies - Governors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The three West Coast US states of California, Oregon and Washington have negotiated a common pact to coordinate the reopening of their economies and maintain cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), their governors said in a joint statement on Monday.

"We are announcing that California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies - one that identifies clear indicators for communities to restart public life and business," Governors Gavin Newsom of California, Kate Brown of Oregon and Jay Inslee of Washington said.

The three states will act in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly again in their communities, the statement said.

The three states contain 17 percent or one sixth of the total US population, the statement noted.

Earlier on Monday, the US states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Rhode Island said they too would coordinate their reopenings.