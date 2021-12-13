UrduPoint.com

Washington Calls On Sides Of Ethiopian Conflict To Start Dialog 'Without Preconditions'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The US Department of State urged Sunday the sides of the ongoing armed conflict in Ethiopia to begin a peaceful dialog "without preconditions" and launch inquires into human rights violation cases.

"The United States reiterates our support for diplomacy as the first, last, and only option to cease hostilities, just as we call for an end to human rights abuses and violations; negotiations without preconditions; unhindered humanitarian access; and the start to inclusive national dialogue," the press statement read.

The agency also said that Washington is watching the reports on new human rights abuses and destruction of the civil infrastructure in Ethiopia with great concern.

"We call on all armed actors to renounce violence against civilians. We also urge authorities to investigate these reports to determine their veracity and to commit to inclusive, transparent processes to hold responsible parties accountable," the statement said.

Northern Ethiopia has been gripped by the conflict since November 2020, when the government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking a military base. One year later, Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency as the TPLF forces along with eight other factions, some of which are considered terrorist by Addis Ababa, advanced toward the Ethiopian capital. The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry accused the TPLF rebels of attacking civilian population in the neighboring Amhara and Afar provinces.

On Friday, President of the European Council Charles Michel addressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to take part in negotiations to tackle the internal conflict amid the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country.

