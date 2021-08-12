Washington Calls on Taliban to Spare US Embassy as Fight for Kabul Nears - Reports

The Biden administration is trying to get assurances from the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) that the militants will not attack the US Embassy in Kabul if the group takes the capital, two American officials told the New York Times on Thursday on condition of anonymity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Biden administration is trying to get assurances from the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) that the militants will not attack the US Embassy in Kabul if the group takes the capital, two American officials told the New York Times on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The effort is reportedly led by US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad who regularly conducts meetings with the Afghan government and the Taliban negotiations teams to facilitate dialogue amid the escalating violence.

The aim of the negotiations is to delay the evacuation of the US embassy personnel amid the deteriorating situation in the country, two officials confirmed.

The report comes as the US embassy in Kabul is urging Americans residing in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately.

The Taliban is pushing forward to retake Afghanistan as US and other foreign troops are withdrawing from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.