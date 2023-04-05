Close
Washington Can Increase Pressure On States For Wrongful Detention Of US Citizens - Blinken

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The United States can increase pressure and penalties on those involved in the wrongful detention of US citizens, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I believe that as we've demonstrated in the past, and as a result, as well of legislation that we have and other tools that we have, that even as we engage in efforts to bring people home, we can also increase the pressure and increase the penalties on those who have engaged in the practice of unlawful arbitrary detention of American citizens," Blinken said. "And that's what we've been doing, including, for example, implementing the Robert Levinson act, and other tools that we have."

Blinken said the State Department will soon finish its "wrongful detention" determination for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia last month on espionage charges.

The White House is reportedly preparing to designate Gershkovich as being "wrongfully detained" - a status that would activate government resources to lobby for his release.

Gershkovich's detention marked the first time since the Cold War that a US reporter had been detained by Russia on espionage charges.

On Sunday, the State Department said that Blinken spoke over the telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and demanded that Gershkovich and US citizen Paul Whelan be immediately released.

Commenting on Whelan's case, Blinken said, "There's a proposal on the table that's been on the table for some months.

"Again, with Foreign Minister Lavrov I reiterated that Russia should move on that proposal so that we can bring Paul home," Blinken added.

The Russian authorities arrested Whelan in December 2018 and a Moscow court sentenced him to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage. Whelan has maintained that he is innocent and insisted that he arrived in Russia for a friend's wedding.

