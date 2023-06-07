UrduPoint.com

Washington, Canberra Need Derisk Not Decouple Policy On China - Australia Envoy To US

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Washington, Canberra Need Derisk Not Decouple Policy on China - Australia Envoy to US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United States and Australia need to work together and with their other Pacific allies to balance Beijing and deter it from aggressive moves to reduce the risk of conflict through strategic reassurance, new Australian Ambassador to Washington Kevin Rudd, a former two-time prime minister, said on Tuesday.

"Our strategy should be derisking not decoupling." Rudd told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). "We are in support of the communiques that support the One China policy (opposing independence for Taiwan). That is strategic reassurance for Beijing."

Australia was working to maintain peace and the current strategic equilibrium in the Indo-Pacific region, not to disrupt or change it, Rudd emphasized.

"We see our role as working with the United States to sustain equilibrium in the region. ... We see part of our mission as an ally of the United States. Our policy is one which does not seek to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait," he said.

Rudd also said that he disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comment that the Australia-United Kingdom-United States AUKUS strategic defense alliance and cooperation would never be realized. He said the potential for a fully integrated defense industry of the three nations was "potentially revolutionary" for them.

