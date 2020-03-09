UrduPoint.com
Washington Church Visitors Should Self-Quarantine Due To Coronavirus - Mayor Bowser

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:54 PM

The Washington authorities are urging all persons who visited Christ Church Georgetown at the end of February and the beginning of March to self-quarantine for two weeks after the church's rector was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The Washington authorities are urging all persons who visited Christ Church Georgetown at the end of February and the beginning of March to self-quarantine for two weeks after the church's rector was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday.

On Sunday, Christ Church Georgetown officials reported that rector Timothy Cole tested positive for the presence of the novel strain of coronavirus.

"DC Health is recommending that anyone who visited Christ Church Georgetown on February 24 or between February 28 and March 3 self-quarantine themselves at home for fourteen days since the last time they visited the church," Bowser told reporters.

Bowser also said that another person who arrived in the US capital from abroad has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after presenting himself to a hospital in the adjacent state of Maryland.

The Maryland authorities confirmed three novella coronavirus cases in suburbs of Washington, while the authorities in the other adjacent state, Virginia, reported two cases.

As of Monday, there are 545 confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in the United States and the number of deaths has risen to 22, according to a Johns Hopkins University website.

