Washington Committed To Strengthening Cooperation With Israel - New US Defense Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Washington Committed to Strengthening Cooperation With Israel - New US Defense Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) New US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Friday that he assured his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, of Washington's continuous commitment to enhancing close cooperation between the two countries.

The phone conversation took place late on Thursday.

"Great speaking with Israel's Minister of Defense @gantzbe this morning. The U.S. is committed to Israel's Qualitative Military Edge [in the middle East] and to enhancing our close bilateral cooperation," Austin wrote on Twitter.

Gantz also turned to the social network following the talks and reaffirmed "the strength of the US-Israel defense relationship." According to the minister, they discussed shared priorities, including maintaining regional stability.

