Washington Concerned China, Russia Could Harm US Elections - Counterintelligence Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The United States is concerned that Russia, China and Iran may undermine the upcoming US elections, National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina said in a statement on Friday.

"At this time, we're primarily concerned with China, Russia and Iran - although other nation states and non-state actors could also do harm to our electoral process," Evanina said.

Evanina also said the United States sees that its adversaries want to compromise the private communications of the political campaigns and candidates in the United States as well as the country's election infrastructure.

Russia has repeatedly said that it does not interfere in the US political system as doing so would be contrary to the principles and conduct of its foreign policy.