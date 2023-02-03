Washington Confident of Assessment Chinese Balloon Violates US Sovereignty - State Dept.

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM
The United States remains confident in its assessment that a Chinese spy balloon flying in US airspace represents a violation of the country's sovereignty, a senior State Department official said on Friday
"We do acknowledge China's statement of regret regarding this incident and I will also state that we remain confident in our assessment of the situation and another statement that was made by our Pentagon colleagues last night," the State Department official said.