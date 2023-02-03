UrduPoint.com

Washington Confident Of Assessment Chinese Balloon Violates US Sovereignty - State Dept.

Washington Confident of Assessment Chinese Balloon Violates US Sovereignty - State Dept.

The United States remains confident in its assessment that a Chinese spy balloon flying in US airspace represents a violation of the country's sovereignty, a senior State Department official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States remains confident in its assessment that a Chinese spy balloon flying in US airspace represents a violation of the country's sovereignty, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

"We do acknowledge China's statement of regret regarding this incident and I will also state that we remain confident in our assessment of the situation and another statement that was made by our Pentagon colleagues last night," the State Department official said.

More Stories From World

