Washington Considering Full-Scale Trial Of Nuclear Weapons - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Washington Considering Full-Scale Trial of Nuclear Weapons - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) There is information that the United States is considering the possibility of testing nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Some figures in Washington, we know for certain, are already thinking about the possibility of full-scale tests of their nuclear weapons, including taking into account the fact that the United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons.

There is such information," Putin said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosatom must be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if the United States conducts the test first, the president added.

