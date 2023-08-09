Open Menu

Washington Councilmember Calls For Declaring Emergency In DC Due To Crime, Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Washington Councilmember Calls for Declaring Emergency in DC Due to Crime, Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The authorities of Washington, DC, must declare a state of emergency and should consider calling the National Guard to the nation's capital due to growing crime and violence, Councilmember Trayon White said on Tuesday.

"We must declare emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently," White said in a statement. "It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness."

White said the violence is out of control and getting worse by the day.

The Capital area, according to the statement, has seen a "record number" of deadly shootings in the last several days.

White also pointed out that the authorities cannot solve the problem without the residents. In that regard, he urged the community to support efforts to respond to shootings.

Local media reported at least three deadly shootings in Washington in the last several days. At least six people were killed and seven wounded in these incidents, the reports said.

Related Topics

Washington May Media

Recent Stories

UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

16 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

1 hour ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

60 minutes ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

1 hour ago
Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

60 minutes ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

60 minutes ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

52 minutes ago
 Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime M ..

Pakistani Election Commissions Bars Former Prime Minister Khan From Politics for ..

52 minutes ago
 SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah ..

SCCI, FDI Office discuss ways to promote Sharjah&#039;s real estate sector

1 hour ago
 Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

Sirajul Haq demands neutral caretaker setup

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World