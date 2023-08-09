Washington Councilmember Calls for Declaring Emergency in DC Due to Crime, Violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The authorities of Washington, DC, must declare a state of emergency and should consider calling the National Guard to the nation's capital due to growing crime and violence, Councilmember Trayon White said on Tuesday.

"We must declare emergency regarding the crime and violence in our neighborhoods and act urgently," White said in a statement. "It may be time to call on the National Guard to protect the children and innocent people that are losing their lives to this senselessness."

White said the violence is out of control and getting worse by the day.

The Capital area, according to the statement, has seen a "record number" of deadly shootings in the last several days.

White also pointed out that the authorities cannot solve the problem without the residents. In that regard, he urged the community to support efforts to respond to shootings.

Local media reported at least three deadly shootings in Washington in the last several days. At least six people were killed and seven wounded in these incidents, the reports said.