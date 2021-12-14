UrduPoint.com

Washington, DC Attorney General Sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Over Capitol Attack - Filing

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

Washington, DC Attorney General Sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Over Capitol Attack - Filing

The Washington DC Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the January 6 Capitol attack, the document revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Washington DC Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the January 6 Capitol attack, the document revealed on Tuesday.

"The District of Columbia (the "District") brings this action against Proud Boys International, L.

L.C. ("Proud Boys" or "PBI"), the Oath Keepers ("Oath Keepers"), their leadership, certain of their members, and others, for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the violent January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol Building (the "Capitol")," the document said.

Related Topics

Attack Washington Columbia United States January

Recent Stories

Ministry of IT plan to Launch Starlink's Satellite ..

Ministry of IT plan to Launch Starlink's Satellite Broadband Internet

5 minutes ago
 Belgium Plans to Uphold Diplomatic Boycott of Beij ..

Belgium Plans to Uphold Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics - Lawmaker

6 minutes ago
 NCOC to take final decision regarding winter vacat ..

NCOC to take final decision regarding winter vacations

6 minutes ago
 Number of Instagram Active Users Exceeds 2 Billion ..

Number of Instagram Active Users Exceeds 2 Billion Amid Increased Competition - ..

6 minutes ago
 Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian e ..

Two police, suspected attacker dead in Colombian explosions

6 minutes ago
 Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visits CCCI

Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visits CCCI

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.