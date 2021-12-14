Washington, DC Attorney General Sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Over Capitol Attack - Filing

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:43 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The Washington DC Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the January 6 Capitol attack, the document revealed on Tuesday.
"The District of Columbia (the "District") brings this action against Proud Boys International, L.
L.C. ("Proud Boys" or "PBI"), the Oath Keepers ("Oath Keepers"), their leadership, certain of their members, and others, for conspiring to terrorize the District by planning, promoting, and participating in the violent January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol Building (the "Capitol")," the document said.