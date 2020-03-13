UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington DC Authorities Close Public Schools Through March 31 - Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Washington DC Authorities Close Public Schools Through March 31 - Board

All public schools in the US capital of Washington will close through the end of March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the city school board said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) All public schools in the US capital of Washington will close through the end of March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the city school board said in a statement on Friday.

"All schools will be closed for students from March 16 to March 31," the statement said.

All students will participate in distance learning during this period, it added.

The school board also rescheduled the spring break dates for next week, instead of April, as was previously planned. "Spring break will be March 17 to March 23.

There will no longer be a Spring Break period in April," the statement said.

All student travels outside of Washington and sponsored by the city's public schools will also be suspended through May 1, it added.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 110 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with a death toll of over 4,720. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

Related Topics

World Washington Student March April May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Finance Minister Disagrees With Opinion on ..

41 seconds ago

Japan's Parliament Enacts Temporary Bill on State ..

44 seconds ago

Russia's Rostec Creates Exoskeleton to Give People ..

45 seconds ago

Indonesia to Allocate Over $8Bln to Stave Off Coro ..

47 seconds ago

Russia Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Public awareness campaign to be launched to preven ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.