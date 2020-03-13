Washington DC Authorities Close Public Schools Through March 31 - Board

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) All public schools in the US capital of Washington will close through the end of March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the city school board said in a statement on Friday.

"All schools will be closed for students from March 16 to March 31," the statement said.

All students will participate in distance learning during this period, it added.

The school board also rescheduled the spring break dates for next week, instead of April, as was previously planned. "Spring break will be March 17 to March 23.

There will no longer be a Spring Break period in April," the statement said.

All student travels outside of Washington and sponsored by the city's public schools will also be suspended through May 1, it added.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 110 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with a death toll of over 4,720. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.