Washington, DC Imposes 14-Day Quarantine For People Coming From 27 States

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Washington, DC Imposes 14-Day Quarantine For People Coming From 27 States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The US capital city's health agency on Monday imposed a 14-day quarantine on people traveling from 27 states with surging COVID-19 cases.

"Beginning today, Monday, July 27, anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District," the statement read.

The list includes such states as California, Florida, North and South Carolinas, Texas, Washington, Georgia and Delaware.

The Washington, DC Department of Health promised to update this list on August 10.

On Monday, Washington DC registered 11,858 COVID-19 cases and 582 deaths caused by the infection, it added.

