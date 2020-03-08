Washington DC Mayor Announces First Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser says the first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in the city.

"Late this afternoon, testing at the Public Health Lab at the DC Department of Forensic Sciences yielded its first presumptive positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case.

At 7:30 pm [00:30 GMT on Sunday], Mayor Muriel Bowser will hold a briefing at the John A. Wilson Building," a Saturday statement on the mayoral website says.