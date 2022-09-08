Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, Arizona

The mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, declared a public emergency in the city due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, declared a public emergency in the city due to the arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants being bused to the area from Texas and Arizona.

"I am declaring a public emergency and this public emergency will give my administration the following authority: to establish a migrant services office with DHS (Homeland Security) and direct the department to provide services and supports to migrants arriving from the southern border states," Bowser said during a press conference.

The governors of Texas and Arizona have bused hundreds of migrants to Washington, DC, each week since April, Bowser said, adding that some 9,400 migrants have been sent to the city to date.