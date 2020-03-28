UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington, DC Mayor Says Senior Staffer On Her Team Dies Of Coronavirus Friday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

Washington, DC Mayor Says Senior Staffer on Her Team Dies of Coronavirus Friday

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a briefing that a senior staffer on her team has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a briefing that a senior staffer on her team has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

"A member of my team who worked in the Office of Legal Counsel was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away this morning," Bowser told reporters.

The death of the staffer, George Valentine, is the forth fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic in the US capital.

Bowser said Valentine was hospitalized on Wednesday and noted she believes she did not have direct contact with him.

The US capital has confirmed 267 COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 36 since the earlier reporting, Bowser added.

Related Topics

Washington Died George From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

36 minutes ago

WHO Urges Individuals, Countries to Avoid Therapeu ..

1 minute ago

WHO Chief Describes COVID-19 Toll of Over 500,000 ..

2 minutes ago

CEO NDRMF calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

2 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Syria Has Enough Capacity to Det ..

2 minutes ago

RT Says to Appeal UK Court Decision on Ofcom Fines ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.