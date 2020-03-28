Washington, DC Mayor Says Senior Staffer on Her Team Dies of Coronavirus Friday

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a briefing that a senior staffer on her team has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a briefing that a senior staffer on her team has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday.

"A member of my team who worked in the Office of Legal Counsel was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away this morning," Bowser told reporters.

The death of the staffer, George Valentine, is the forth fatality from the COVID-19 pandemic in the US capital.

Bowser said Valentine was hospitalized on Wednesday and noted she believes she did not have direct contact with him.

The US capital has confirmed 267 COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 36 since the earlier reporting, Bowser added.