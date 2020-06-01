Washington, DC Police Arrest 88 During Protests Against George Floyd Killing - Chief

The Washington Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) has arrested 88 people during protests against the killing of George Floyd in police custody, WMPD chief Peter Newsham said during a press conference on Monday

"Preliminary, we made 88 arrests and 44 of those individuals were charged for felony riding. There was a significant number arrested for violating of the curfew," Newsham told reporters.