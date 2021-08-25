Washington DC Police Shot, Seriously Injured Man Allegedly Holding Gun - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The police in the US capital of Washington D.C. shot and seriously injured a man who was reportedly holding a firearm, NBC reported on Wednesday, citing the police.
The Metropolitan Police Department officers received a report of a man holding a firearm behind the wheel of a car, arrived at the scene and fired shots at him, according to the NBC. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police officers were not injured.