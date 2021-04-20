Washington, DC Requests National Guard Assistance Ahead of Chauvin Trial Verdict - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Washington, DC authorities have requested assistance from National Guard ahead of the conclusion of the court trial of Derek Chauvin in Minnesota, national capital Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters on Monday.

"We continue to hope that justice prevails in that trial. We also want to stay focused in our city on making sure that everyone is safe, so we have a request in to the guard," Bowser said during a press briefing.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd last May, entered the closing arguments phase on Monday with a verdict expected as early as this week.

Washington, DC authorities "have been coordinating and preparing for several weeks" for possible unrest, Bowser said. Metropolitan Police chief Robert Contee put officers force on 12-hour shifts, she added.

DC director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Christopher Rodriguez, has underscored that the National Guard members will not be armed.

The assistance requested at traffic locations downtown and for some metro stations, he added.

Chauvin faces three charges - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter - entailing a maximum punishment of 40, 25 and 10 years in prison respectively.