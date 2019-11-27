UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington DC Sues E-cigarette Firm Juul For Targeting Minors

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:01 PM

Washington DC sues e-cigarette firm Juul for targeting minors

Washington DC has joined the states of New York and California in suing Juul labs, the United States' largest electronic cigarette manufacturer, for targeting youngsters with its marketing campaigns

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Washington DC has joined the states of New York and California in suing Juul labs, the United States' largest electronic cigarette manufacturer, for targeting youngsters with its marketing campaigns.

The vaping industry faces intense scrutiny for an epidemic of lung ailments that has killed more than 40 people and sickened over 2,000 in recent months, as well as skyrocketing use among minors.

Juul had illegally sold to underage customers, used social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram to advertise to them, and misrepresented the safety of its products, according to a lawsuit filed by Washington's district government on Tuesday.

"We're seeking to stop JUUL from engaging in these illegal practices that have dragged a new generation into nicotine addiction," the capital's Attorney General Karl Racine said on Twitter.

The company specifically targeted young people through the use of flavorings, a sleek design and an altered chemical composition designed to appeal to first-time smokers, according to the lawsuit.

The court filing also claimed Juul employed "influencers" -- who are paid to promote products to their followers on social media -- to appeal to a younger market.

The company said it had not yet reviewed the complaint but was focused on combating underage use.

Juul had "suspended all broadcast, print, and digital product advertising in the US and are investing in scientific research," said a statement by company spokesman Ted Kwong.

The firm has previously denied that its products were aimed at minors and has pulled certain flavorings, such as mint and mango, from the market.

More than five million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days, an all-time high, the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey reported this month.

US Federal regulators this summer opened an investigation into potentially "deceptive marketing" by Juul after the surge in vaping-related deaths.

President Donald Trump said he was considering a ban on flavored e-cigarette products in September but walked back the idea after a vigorous industry lobbying campaign.

Related Topics

Washington Social Media Facebook Twitter Company Trump Young Mango Racine New York United States September 2019 Market All From Government Industry Million Vaping Instagram Court

Recent Stories

Powerful countries silent over occupied Kashmir fo ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese banks eye stronger governance of data

3 minutes ago

HEC mobilizes universities to find out solutions t ..

4 minutes ago

Police issues recruitment schedule in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Hyundai Motor to invest $1.5 bln in Indonesia fact ..

1 minute ago

Tears and prayers as Vietnam village mourns cousin ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.