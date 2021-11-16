Washington, DC to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate November 22 - Mayor

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Washington, DC will lift its COVID-19 indoor mask mandate on November 22 as part of a new public health approach, Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Tuesday in a tweet.

"Going forward, (the DC Department of Health) will create guidance based on risk levels and the use of layered mitigation strategies...

In line with this updated approach, beginning Monday, November 22, DC will lift the current indoor mask mandate," Bowser said.

Masks can still be required on public transport, inside schools and government facilities, or at any private business that wants to impose one, Bowser added.

Masks will be required in locations that require them regardless of vaccination status, Bowser noted.

