Washington Declaration Undermining Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Washington Declaration signed by US and South Korean leaders, which provides for the creation of the Nuclear Consultative Group, undermines the nuclear non-proliferation regime, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

The Washington Declaration adopted during South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to the United States provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group "to strengthen extended deterrence, discuss nuclear and strategic planning, and manage the threat to the nonproliferation regime posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)." South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by the DPRK. The US also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of an aggression from North Korea, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.

"For the sake of pursuing its own geopolitical interests, the United States, neglecting regional security, continues to use the Korean Peninsula issue as a pretext for creating tension. The US approach is permeated with Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation, as well as undermines the nuclear non-proliferation system," the diplomat said.

Mao emphasized the need to find a political solution to the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultations, as well as to refrain from deliberately creating tension, provoking confrontation and exaggerating threats.

On April 18, the North Korean Central news Agency said Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a message sent to his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong Un, reaffirmed his intention to strengthen relations with Pyongyang in light of the "serious and complex" changes in the region and in the world,

In January, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Beijing hopes to engage in dialogue with the United States, not confrontation on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

