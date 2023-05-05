UrduPoint.com

Washington Deems Prague As Key Global Partner - Czech Foreign Minister

Published May 05, 2023

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The United States considers the Czech Republic as a key global partner, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

"The United States is well aware that we are a key global partner - we have a lot to offer, and our foreign policy has finally become clear," Lipavsky said on the last day of his visit to the US, as quoted by the Czech news Agency.

The foreign minister noted that his regular meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is clear proof of how good relations between the two countries are.

"US officials have repeatedly told us that they highly appreciate our strategy in the Indo-Pacific region and want to cooperate with us.

For example, they were very specifically interested in our activities in India, in Taiwan, as well as in the African region south of the Sahara," the added.

During the visit, Lipavsky signed a document on the accession of the Czech Republic to the Artemis space program, the US-led initiative for cooperation in the exploration of the Moon, Mars, and other planets. The foreign minister said that the signing of the Artemis Accords would "pave the way to institutional and industrial cooperation in the Artemis community and directly between the Czech Republic and the US in the area of space activities, including those leading to possible space flight."

