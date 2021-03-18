UrduPoint.com
Washington Did Not Request Phone Conversation With Putin - Kremlin

Washington has not requested a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Washington has not requested a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin spokesman qualified as "very bad" the statements of US President Joe Biden, who recently said Putin would "pay a price" for the alleged election meddling.

Peskov also said Russia's approach to relations with the United States would be analyzed at consultations with Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov, who was invited to Moscow for consultations.

