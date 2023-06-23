(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Washington's decision to "block" UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace's run to succeed NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg as the alliance's next secretary general was a "bad turn" for the UK-US relations, The Telegraph reported Thursday, citing sources with the UK government.

Wallace told The Economist on Wednesday that he had hoped he might succeed Stoltenberg as the next NATO secretary general but added that it was "not going to happen," noting that the US wants Stoltenberg to retain his post. Wallace also suggested that Washington might want to see a prime minister as the new chief.

Wallace had been the favorite with many member states to assume the NATO chief post, but his allies told the media that they believed his ambitions were thwarted after US President Joe Biden refused to endorse his attempt to do so, thus creating fears that the snub may damage "the special relationship" between London and Washington.

"We're supposed to be their closest ally. And this is what we get. It is what it is .

.. but it is bad for UK-US relations. They've done the UK a bad turn with their preference for this Danish lady (Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen)," the media quoted a government source as saying.

Frederiksen was "seriously" being considered as the next NATO head, as reported by Politico, however, she said in April that she did not intend to apply for the position. Biden cooled on Frederiksen, who is now backed by France and Germany, after "she failed the interview" during a visit to Washington in June, a source told The Telegraph. Another source agreed with this assessment, saying: "This is no time for amateurs."

Stoltenberg is now expected to be asked to remain in office for another 12 months, the report said.

Stoltenberg's term, who has led the alliance since October 2014, was scheduled to end on October 1, 2022, but was extended until September 30, 2023.

Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.