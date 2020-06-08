WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Demonstrations in the US capital are expected to continue in the coming days, Washington Metropolitan Police Department (WMPD) Chief Peter Newsham said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We anticipate more demonstrations throughout this week, and we stand prepared to facilitate the peaceful protests," Newsham said.

Washington is among dozens of cities in the United States that have seen protests over the killing of African American man George Floyd in police custody on May 25. A video of the Floyd's arrest showed a white police officer pressing his neck for at least eight minutes while Floyd lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe.

The protests soon turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Washington experienced ten days of consecutive protests, some of them violent, prompting President Donald Trump to call in the National Guard and warning he would bring in the US military to maintain order.

Newsham said the protests in the last several days have been peaceful and the police made only three related arrests since Friday.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said during the briefing that the National Guard should leave the city soon.

"We understand that all out of state guard will be leaving the city, if they are not already gone, within 48 hours from Sunday," Bowser said.