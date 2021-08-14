Washington Finalizes Agreement With Doha on Housing Thousands of Afghans - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The US government is working on finalizing an agreement with Qatar to temporarily house thousands of Afghan nationals who worked with the US military, CNN reported on Saturday, citing an informed source.

The source noted that the number of refugees could go up to 8,000. If the deal is sealed, the first group of 1,000-2,000 Afghans may "soon" arrive in Doha.

"We are evaluating all available options. We have no announcements to make on third-country relocation sites for Afghan [Special Immigrant Visas] SIV applicants," a State Department spokesperson told CNN.

On Thursday, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said that the US would move approximately 1,000 military personnel to Qatar in order to hasten the processing of Afghan SIV visa applicants.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban (banned in Russia).