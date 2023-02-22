UrduPoint.com

Washington Forcing Kiev To Launch Offensive In Southern Direction - Zaporizhzhia Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Washington is forcing the Ukrainian authorities to launch an offensive in the south, and US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Kiev confirms this, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, has told Sputnik.

"The Americans are forcing (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to attack in the southern direction, and Biden's visit confirms it. Biden needs war even at the cost of all inhabitants of the post-Ukrainian space to earn political points and dividends on the eve of a new electoral race and to show himself to the American people in the role of the world-maker," Rogov said.

The official added that Biden's behavior showed that the occupation of Russia's southern territories is more important to him than the fate of the American people.

"Biden did not travel to Ohio, where an environmental disaster occurred, at the time when he should be with the American people, but rather decided to visit Kiev and preferred a hug with Zelenskyy," Rogov said.

On Monday, Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev to hold talks with Zelenskyy and discuss US weapon supplies, among other things.

During the trip, the US president announced a new $500 million package of military aid for Ukraine.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the disaster. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

