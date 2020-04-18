Washington Governor Says Trump Call to Liberate US States Dangerous, May Lead to Violence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Washington Governor Jay Inslee said in a press release on Friday that President Donald Trump's earlier statements calling for the liberation of US states and saving the Second Amendment amid the COVID-19 pandemic is dangerous and could lead to violence.

"The president's statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts," Inslee said in the release. "He is putting millions of people in danger of contracting COVID-19. His unhinged rantings and calls for people to 'liberate' states could also lead to violence. We've seen it before."

Inslee said Trump's actions encourage domestic rebellion and undermine advice from health experts in his own administration.

The governor also said Trump's call to action may likely cause an increase in COVID-19 infections where mitigation measures are having an effect.

Earlier this week, thousands of Americans have protested stay-at-home orders and other restrictions, which while imposed throughout the United States have been particularly strict in states with Democrat governors such as Michigan, Minnesota, Virginia, and othes.

Most of the protesters claim the stay-at-home orders and other limitations - such as bans on purchase of seeds and US flags - threaten their constitutionally protected rights and are destroying local businesses.