Washington Has Final Say in Resolving Ukrainian Issue, Not Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Washington "obviously" has the deciding vote in the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict as it is "impossible" to agree on something with Kiev anymore because these agreements may be canceled at once after an order from overseas.

"It is obvious that Washington has the deciding vote. It is impossible to talk about something, for example, with Kiev. There is a legitimate Ukrainian president in Kiev, Mr. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We may reach some agreements with him, but given the March experience, we see that these agreements are worthless, because they can be canceled at once after external instructions," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.