UrduPoint.com

Washington Has Final Say In Resolving Ukrainian Issue, Not Kiev - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Washington Has Final Say in Resolving Ukrainian Issue, Not Kiev - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that Washington "obviously" has the deciding vote in the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict as it is "impossible" to agree on something with Kiev anymore because these agreements may be canceled at once after an order from overseas.

"It is obvious that Washington has the deciding vote. It is impossible to talk about something, for example, with Kiev. There is a legitimate Ukrainian president in Kiev, Mr. (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. We may reach some agreements with him, but given the March experience, we see that these agreements are worthless, because they can be canceled at once after external instructions," Peskov told the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin tv show.

Related Topics

Resolution Moscow Washington Vote Vladimir Putin Kiev March May Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

1 hour ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.