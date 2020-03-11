Washington Health Agency Urges Cancellation of Mass Gatherings

The Washington authorities are urging sponsors of conventions, conferences, concerts and any event with an expected audience of more than 1,000 people to cancel or postpone the gathering amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, according to an advisory by DC Health on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Washington authorities are urging sponsors of conventions, conferences, concerts and any event with an expected audience of more than 1,000 people to cancel or postpone the gathering amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, according to an advisory by DC Health on Wednesday.

"DC Health recommends that non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions, be postponed or cancelled.

Mass gatherings are defined as events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location," the advisory said.

The notice also recommended that any social, cultural or entertainment events where large crowds are anticipated be reconsidered by the organizer.

Washington and the adjacent US states of Maryland and Virginia had a total of 22 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon, according to WTOP radio news.

DC Health said the advisory applies through March 31.