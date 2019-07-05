Thousands of people are participating in the annual National Independence Day Parade that is marching down the central streets of the US capital of Washington and is being held hours before the first ever "Salute to America" event, initiated by President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Thousands of people are participating in the annual National Independence Day Parade that is marching down the central streets of the US capital of Washington and is being held hours before the first ever "Salute to America" event , initiated by President Donald Trump

People are standing and sitting on the sides of one of the main city's avenues the Constitution Avenue which is today closed to traffic.

The participants, who include the representatives of various branches of the US military, bands, fife and drum corps, specialty units, balloons as well as national dignitaries, and celebrity participants, are welcomed and greeted with "Thank you and Happy Birthday, USA."

Many participants wear patriotic clothing, with most of them holding and waving US flags.

Everyone feels inspired, happy and cheerful despite the heat. The temperature right now is in low nineties. The local authorities therefore are giving out free bottled water to all the participants.

At the end of the march route, some of the participants are eagerly taking photos with people.

The parade kicked off at 11:45 a.

m. local time (15:45 GMT) and will last until 2 p.m.

The traditional parade is held just hours before the "Salute to America" event. Trump first voiced the idea to hold such a celebration after he attended the Bastille Day military parade in Paris back in 2017. The president's opponents, in turn, deem the upcoming event as a part of Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

A small number of US Army M1 Abrams tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles will be involved in the celebration. The tanks however will not move down Pennsylvania Avenue, so that they do not damage the infrastructure, according to media reports, citing US defense officials. They are set to be stationed at the event at the National Mall.

F-22 and F-35 fighter jets along with a B-2 stealth bomber will also be present, a combination of which is expected to perform a flyover.

The "Salute to America" event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington where Trump is expected to deliver an address. Prior to this year, no US president in recent history has made themselves part of the Fourth of July event in Washington.