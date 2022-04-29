UrduPoint.com

Washington Hopes Mexico Will Join US-Led Opposition To Russia On Ukraine - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Washington Hopes Mexico Will Join US-Led Opposition to Russia on Ukraine - Official

The United States hopes that Mexico will join the opposition to Russia on the issue of Ukraine - a matter that will be discussed between the leaders of the two countries later on Friday, a senior Biden administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The United States hopes that Mexico will join the opposition to Russia on the issue of Ukraine - a matter that will be discussed between the leaders of the two countries later on Friday, a senior Biden administration official said.

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador later in the day. The two presidents will discuss the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which will be held in California in June as well as migration, economic development and regional security.

"We respect the Mexican leadership at the United Nations and (want) to see (Mexico) join us in imposing cost on the Kremlin in what it is doing in its brutal war on Ukraine," the official said.

Last week, the Organization of American States (OAS) voted 25 to zero to suspend Russia's status as a permanent observer at the organization . A total of eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, abstained from the vote.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote Argentina Brazil United States Mexico June From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Police encounter: 3 dacoits killed, ASI martyred

Police encounter: 3 dacoits killed, ASI martyred

2 minutes ago
 Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromis ..

Sanctity of Haramain Sharifain not to be compromised: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashraf ..

2 minutes ago
 Health Minster hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

Health Minster hints at reviewing PMC Act 2020

2 minutes ago
 China urges all countries to combat terrorism for ..

China urges all countries to combat terrorism for global peace, stability

2 minutes ago
 First Batch of Phoenix Drones for Ukraine to Arriv ..

First Batch of Phoenix Drones for Ukraine to Arrive in Region Friday - Defense O ..

16 minutes ago
 Over 12 Flights to Depart US in Next 24 Hours With ..

Over 12 Flights to Depart US in Next 24 Hours With Howitzers, UAVs for Ukraine - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.