Washington Hospital Hosts First COVID-19 Shots to Ease Fears in Black Community - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Howard University Hospital, a premier healthcare facility for Washington, DC's African-American community, hosted a televised COVID-19 vaccine event for its workers on Tuesday, with hospital CEO Anita Jenkins being first in line to demonstrate the vaccine's safety.

"There's the historical perspective of everything from the Tuskegee experiments to experiments on women in the Black community," Jenkins said, referring to hundreds of black men were who were secretly infected in a study of untreated syphilis beginning in the 1930s.

Jenkins reference to experiments on Black women likely referred to involuntary sterilizations, also dating back to the 1930s and - like the Tuskegee experiments - which continued at least into the 1960s.

"I believe in science. We are seeing people die every day in our hospitals.

We watch them suffer. We have seen families and employees experience such death with COVID so I am excited and hopeful that this is a successful vaccine," Jenkins said.

Shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved by US regulators began arriving at hospitals throughout the United States over the weekend, with healthcare officials trying to confront fears that the vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech are unsafe.

Polls indicate that safety concerns have made a significant number of Americans reluctant to get vaccinated, at least initially, amid reports of more than twenty serious side effects during clinical trials.

The vaccine requires a booster shot 21 days after the initial inoculation. Jenkins said it remains unknown whether people will require annual vaccinations as with flu shots.