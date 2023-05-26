UrduPoint.com

Washington Inches Closer To Debt Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Washington inches closer to debt deal

Democrats and Republicans inched towards a deal Friday, ahead of a long weekend, to extend the US debt ceiling and avoid a crippling default that could hit the world's biggest economy within days

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Democrats and Republicans inched towards a deal Friday, ahead of a long weekend, to extend the US debt ceiling and avoid a crippling default that could hit the world's biggest economy within days.

As the Treasury's estimated deadline of next Thursday for the government running out of money loomed, there were glimmers of optimism in Washington that the two sides will finally compromise.

According to unconfirmed US media reports, this would include an agreement to cover the $31 trillion -- and growing -- US debt for two years, meaning no repeat of the current drama before the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats would offer concessions on demands for sweeping spending limits on social safety and other domestic programs passed in the Republican "Limit, Save, Grow Act" in April, but dismissed by leaders in the Democratic-majority Senate as "extreme.

" House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in Congress, told reporters negotiators had "made progress" on Thursday but added: "Nothing is agreed to until it's all agreed to." "We passed a bill. Nobody else in Washington has. It raises the debt limit, it curves back our spending, brings back wasteful money and actually unshackles what's holding us back," he added.

Pressure to reach some sort of arrangement and authorize the government to borrow more money needed for existing commitments is deepening.

According to the Treasury, next Thursday is when the government coffers could run dry -- leaving some domestic bills, and international creditors, unpaid.

Related Topics

Election Senate World Washington Progress Money April Democrats Congress Media All Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt committed to expedited developmen ..

Balochistan govt committed to expedited development projects

2 minutes ago
 US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of End ..

US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of Endurance - IMF Chief

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Kolomoisky Refuses to Testify in London ..

Ukraine's Kolomoisky Refuses to Testify in London High Court - PrivatBank

5 minutes ago
 K-IV project planned to be completed in 3 three ph ..

K-IV project planned to be completed in 3 three phases: Sindh Chief Minister Sye ..

59 seconds ago
 US Trade Rep Discusses With Chinese Minister China ..

US Trade Rep Discusses With Chinese Minister China's Actions Against US Firms - ..

1 minute ago
 EU Needs to Intensify Economic Integration With Ho ..

EU Needs to Intensify Economic Integration With Horn of Africa - Borrell

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.