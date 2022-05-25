UrduPoint.com

Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute On Canada's Dairy Restrictions - Trade Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canada's Dairy Restrictions - Trade Office

The Biden administration has initiated a second dispute against Canada's dairy tariffs under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Biden administration has initiated a second dispute against Canada's dairy tariffs under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"For all of Canada's dairy TRQs (tariff rate quotas), Canada's revised policies provide that only processors, further processors, and distributors will be able to apply for and be granted an allocation," the USTR said in a statement. "This means that Canada continues to exclude other eligible applicants, such as retailers and food service operators. The United States has stated clearly that it rejects the changes Canada has made as a basis to resolve the dairy dispute because Canada remains out of compliance with its USMCA obligations."

Related Topics

Canada United States All Agreement

Recent Stories

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthl ..

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthless judgment to be contested i ..

13 minutes ago
 Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board ..

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board as Shareholders Hold 2022 Mee ..

13 minutes ago
 US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged Wa ..

US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged War Crimes in Ukraine - Blinken

14 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Neg ..

Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

14 minutes ago
 Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

14 minutes ago
 PTI's track record against concept of peaceful pro ..

PTI's track record against concept of peaceful protest: Qamar Zaman Kaira

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.