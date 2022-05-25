The Biden administration has initiated a second dispute against Canada's dairy tariffs under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The Biden administration has initiated a second dispute against Canada's dairy tariffs under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said on Wednesday.

"For all of Canada's dairy TRQs (tariff rate quotas), Canada's revised policies provide that only processors, further processors, and distributors will be able to apply for and be granted an allocation," the USTR said in a statement. "This means that Canada continues to exclude other eligible applicants, such as retailers and food service operators. The United States has stated clearly that it rejects the changes Canada has made as a basis to resolve the dairy dispute because Canada remains out of compliance with its USMCA obligations."