Washington Intends to Enhance Military Presence in Indo-Pacific Region - Pentagon Chief

The United States plans to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region by redeploying its military forces to the area, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The United States plans to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region by redeploying its military forces to the area, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

Esper was speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds on Thursday after their bilateral talks in Pentagon. The US defense secretary noted that his first foreign trip after assuming the office was to Australia, stressing that the Indo-Pacific region was a priority region for the United States.

"You know, as I see one of the biggest challenges I face in office is to implement our National Defense Strategy.

Our National Defense Strategy emphasizes that our principal concern is the Indo-pacific region, and in order to implement that, I need to engage more, I need to � I need to redeploy forces to the area. I need to be more present in the region, as well," Esper said, when asked whether the United States and Australia would cooperate even closer in the face of China's growing activities in the region.

The Pentagon chief pointed out that the United States' strategy was "to grow more partners and to strengthen alliances" in the region.