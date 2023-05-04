UrduPoint.com

Washington Jury Finds 4 Proud Boys Members Guilty Of Seditious Conspiracy - Reports

A Washington, DC jury has found that four members of the Proud Boys group are guilty of seditious conspiracy for their role in the events at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, CNN reported on Thursday

Defendants Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were also charged with obstructing the 2020 electoral college vote, tampering with evidence and three separate conspiracy charges, the report said.

Tarrio, the Proud Boys' leader, was not in Washington on January 6 but contributed to a command structure within the group, the report said. Tarrio's chat messages included in the indictment suggest he was preparing for a revolution and planned to occupy buildings in Washington identified within the group as "crucial," including offices in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Prosecutors utilized messages and videos posted by the defendants to argue that the Proud Boys began inciting violence and talk of revolution against the incoming Biden administration, who they saw as a threat to the United States, the report said.

The Proud Boys are alleged to have agitated protesters on Capital Hill grounds, communicating with hand signals and urging a group to move forward, the report said.

Defense attorneys argued that their clients never had a plan to storm the Capitol and stop the electoral college vote, the report added.

