Washington Launched Full-Scale Information War Against Moscow - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The US and its allies have unleashed a full-scale information war against Russia , which revealed the real confrontation between the Russian and the Western value systems, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Kartapolov said Thursday.

"The main target for the United States and its allies is, of course, the Russian Federation.

It is against us that a full-scale information war has been unleashed, which makes the growing confrontation between the Rusian and the Western value systems particularly evident," Kartapolov said during the State Duma round table session on developing information and communication cooperation in the the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Kartapolov added that Washington and its allies are supporting unconventional religious organizations, hostile Russian opposition politicians and popular personalities.