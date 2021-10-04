UrduPoint.com

Washington Made It Clear It Is Working On New Nuclear Doctrine - Nuclear-Test-Ban Body

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 12:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The US presidential administration has made it clear that it is working on a new nuclear doctrine, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The US has a very important process and documents in this area, their nuclear posture review. It seems as though each president goes through review of their nuclear posture. The US administration has made it clear that they have started that process and they will issue a new nuclear posture review report some time in the future ... And I certainly look forward to seeing the outcome of the us administration's considerations on the nuclear posture," Floyd said.

