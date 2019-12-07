UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Made No Concessions To Make Tehran Release US Citizen Wang - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Washington Made No Concessions to Make Tehran Release US Citizen Wang - Official

The United States did not make any concessions to the Iranian authorities to make them release US citizen Xiyue Wang, who was detained in Iran on spying charges in 2016, a senior official with the US presidential administration told reporters on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The United States did not make any concessions to the Iranian authorities to make them release US citizen Xiyue Wang, who was detained in Iran on spying charges in 2016, a senior official with the US presidential administration told reporters on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Tehran and Washington were conducting an exchange of Wang, a Chinese-American Princeton scholar, and US-held Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that Wang was released by Tehran.

"There has been absolutely no payments of cash, or lifting of sanctions, or any sort of concessions or ransom ... That may be one of the reasons why it has taken some time," the official stated.

He confirmed that Soleimani was freed, while stressing that it was not a "blind" prisoner exchange case. The official noted that the case could be rather considered as mutual humanitarian measures by the two countries, adding that the US citizen's release was "an extraordinary good outcome to the United States."

"He [Wang] was not a spy," the official said, adding that the US citizen was held in Iranian prison unjustly.

Wang was convicted on espionage charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran in 2017. Soleimani, a stem cell expert, was arrested in 2018 at Chicago airport for allegedly trying to export biological materials to Iran in violation of US sanctions.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Tehran Chicago United States May 2017 2016 2018 Airport Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sexton injury scare as Leinster dominate Northampt ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority seals hazardous chilli grind ..

1 minute ago

One killed,6 injured in cylinder blast

1 minute ago

Paris Police Announce Security Measures Ahead of M ..

1 minute ago

SCI provides 3,200 job opportunities within 5 year ..

44 minutes ago

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.