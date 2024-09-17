Washington, Madrid, Prague Seek Information On Nationals Held In Venezuela
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:51 AM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The United States, Spain and the Czech Republic on Monday demanded information from Venezuela about six of their citizens detained in the South American country over an alleged plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.
The government in Caracas on Saturday announced the arrests of three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech it claimed had ties with US and Spanish intelligence agencies and the Venezuelan opposition.
Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said 400 rifles were confiscated as the alleged plot was dismantled -- not the first time Maduro has claimed to have been the target of US-led attempts to unseat him.
Maduro, widely accused of increasingly authoritarian rule and human rights violations, claimed Monday the detainees had "confessed," as he batted away assertions that they were mere tourists.
"These terrorist tourists in their spare time were going to set bombs, they come for a new type of tourism: adventure tourism it can be called, explosive tourism," he said on state tv.
Maduro added that "the government of the United States did not expect we would have the capacity to capture the head of... the terrorist plan against Venezuela.
"
The United States and Spain have vehemently denied claims of involvement in any plot.
The arrests came amid heightened tensions between Caracas and both Washington and Madrid over July 28 presidential elections the Venezuelan opposition accuses Maduro of having stolen.
On Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he could confirm the detention of a US "military member," and said there were "reports of two additional US citizens detained in Venezuela."
"We are seeking additional information and monitoring the situation," he said.
Caracas and Washington broke off diplomatic ties in 2019.
Spain's foreign ministry said it "continues to demand from the Venezuelan authorities official and verified information on the arrest of two Spaniards, as well as a clarification of the charges they are accused of."
Spain said its two detained citizens were not part of the CNI intelligence service.
In Prague, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Czech embassy in Bogota had sent a note to Caracas demanding "detailed information" about its citizen as well as "consular contact."
Recent Stories
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's 'singing fools' use satire to attack government5 minutes ago
-
Coal phase-out fuels far right in rural eastern Germany34 minutes ago
-
UN report urges immediate global action to close critical gender gaps1 hour ago
-
Key faces in EU chief von der Leyen's new top team2 hours ago
-
The European Commission, EU's powerful executive arm2 hours ago
-
Disputed elections becoming a global phenomenon: report2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen set to reveal EU's new top line-up2 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2262 hours ago
-
Myanmar flooding death toll jumps to 2262 hours ago
-
UN General Assembly to debate call for end to Israeli occupation2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's victor of circumstances seeks another term2 hours ago
-
Buoyant Bangladesh seek more history in India Test series2 hours ago