Open Menu

Washington, Madrid, Prague Seek Information On Nationals Held In Venezuela

Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Washington, Madrid, Prague seek information on nationals held in Venezuela

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The United States, Spain and the Czech Republic on Monday demanded information from Venezuela about six of their citizens detained in the South American country over an alleged plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.

The government in Caracas on Saturday announced the arrests of three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech it claimed had ties with US and Spanish intelligence agencies and the Venezuelan opposition.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said 400 rifles were confiscated as the alleged plot was dismantled -- not the first time Maduro has claimed to have been the target of US-led attempts to unseat him.

Maduro, widely accused of increasingly authoritarian rule and human rights violations, claimed Monday the detainees had "confessed," as he batted away assertions that they were mere tourists.

"These terrorist tourists in their spare time were going to set bombs, they come for a new type of tourism: adventure tourism it can be called, explosive tourism," he said on state tv.

Maduro added that "the government of the United States did not expect we would have the capacity to capture the head of... the terrorist plan against Venezuela.

"

The United States and Spain have vehemently denied claims of involvement in any plot.

The arrests came amid heightened tensions between Caracas and both Washington and Madrid over July 28 presidential elections the Venezuelan opposition accuses Maduro of having stolen.

On Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he could confirm the detention of a US "military member," and said there were "reports of two additional US citizens detained in Venezuela."

"We are seeking additional information and monitoring the situation," he said.

Caracas and Washington broke off diplomatic ties in 2019.

Spain's foreign ministry said it "continues to demand from the Venezuelan authorities official and verified information on the arrest of two Spaniards, as well as a clarification of the charges they are accused of."

Spain said its two detained citizens were not part of the CNI intelligence service.

In Prague, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Czech embassy in Bogota had sent a note to Caracas demanding "detailed information" about its citizen as well as "consular contact."

Related Topics

Terrorist Interior Minister Washington Bogota Prague Madrid Caracas Spain Czech Republic United States Venezuela July 2019 TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to ..

Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?

5 hours ago
 Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Col ..

Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First ..

Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..

6 hours ago
 Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024

12 hours ago
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, hea ..

Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..

22 hours ago
 U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

1 day ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

1 day ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

1 day ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World