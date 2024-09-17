Washington, Madrid, Prague Seek Information On Nationals Held In Venezuela
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2024 | 09:00 PM
Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) The United States, Spain and the Czech Republic on Monday demanded information from Venezuela about six of their citizens detained in the South American country over an alleged plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro.
The government in Caracas on Saturday announced the arrests of three Americans, two Spaniards and a Czech it claimed had ties with US and Spanish intelligence agencies and the Venezuelan opposition.
Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said 400 rifles were confiscated as the alleged plot was dismantled -- not the first time Maduro has claimed to have been the target of US-led attempts to unseat him.
Maduro, widely accused of increasingly authoritarian rule and human rights violations, claimed Monday the detainees had "confessed," as he batted away assertions that they were mere tourists.
"These terrorist tourists in their spare time were going to set bombs, they come for a new type of tourism: adventure tourism it can be called, explosive tourism," he said on state tv.
Maduro added that "the government of the United States did not expect we would have the capacity to capture the head of... the terrorist plan against Venezuela.
"
The United States and Spain have vehemently denied claims of involvement in any plot.
The arrests came amid heightened tensions between Caracas and both Washington and Madrid over July 28 presidential elections the Venezuelan opposition accuses Maduro of having stolen.
On Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he could confirm the detention of a US "military member," and said there were "reports of two additional US citizens detained in Venezuela."
"We are seeking additional information and monitoring the situation," he said.
Caracas and Washington broke off diplomatic ties in 2019.
Spain's foreign ministry said it "continues to demand from the Venezuelan authorities official and verified information on the arrest of two Spaniards, as well as a clarification of the charges they are accused of."
Spain said its two detained citizens were not part of the CNI intelligence service.
In Prague, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said the Czech embassy in Bogota had sent a note to Caracas demanding "detailed information" about its citizen as well as "consular contact."
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Reinforcements sent to PNG as tribal war shutters mine3 hours ago
-
Pakistan high commission hosts Mehfil-e-Milad in New Delhi4 hours ago
-
Electric cars overtake petrol cars in Norway: road federation5 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top lineup5 hours ago
-
Mali army says situation 'under control' after 'terrorist' attack5 hours ago
-
Russia boosting army size due to 'threats': Kremlin6 hours ago
-
UN experts warn of 'unprecedented' Venezuela repression6 hours ago
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs: From rap mogul to New York arrest6 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen reveals EU's new top line-up6 hours ago
-
Meloni's hard-right ally Fitto gets EU Commission VP role6 hours ago
-
Charges against Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be revealed following arrest6 hours ago
-
Japanese players in vogue as English clubs widen horizons7 hours ago