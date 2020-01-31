Washington Mayor Bowser Endorses Bloomberg as Best Candidate to Beat Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg won an endorsement from Washington mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday while pledging to fix what he called a national crisis of homelessness and housing in the United States.

"Bloomberg is the only candidate that will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump," Bowser said against the backdrop of "Mike Will Make It Right" banners.

Bowser's introduction of Bloomberg for a speech, in which the billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor pledged to solve what he called a nationwide crisis of homelessness and housing, ended with the statement: "I am endorsing Michael Bloomberg to be president of the United States."

When Bloomberg took to the stage, he also pledged to cut homelessness in half, provide government loans to renters facing eviction, provide loans for first-time home buyers and spend billions of Dollars building affordable housing for low-income residents.

Bloomberg, a late entrant to the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates, barely registers in presidential polls, in part because he has yet to appear in televised debates or on ballots in states with early Primary elections.

But he is widely considered by analysts as possibly the strongest contender to take on Trump, if and when his campaign catches on.

Bloomberg also unequivocally endorsed making Washington the 51st US state. The US constitution designates the city as a Federal district without formal representation in the US Congress.