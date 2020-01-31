UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Mayor Bowser Endorses Bloomberg As Best Candidate To Beat Trump

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:30 AM

Washington Mayor Bowser Endorses Bloomberg as Best Candidate to Beat Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg won an endorsement from Washington mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday while pledging to fix what he called a national crisis of homelessness and housing in the United States.

"Bloomberg is the only candidate that will unify the country and defeat Donald Trump," Bowser said against the backdrop of "Mike Will Make It Right" banners.

Bowser's introduction of Bloomberg for a speech, in which the billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor pledged to solve what he called a nationwide crisis of homelessness and housing, ended with the statement: "I am endorsing Michael Bloomberg to be president of the United States."

When Bloomberg took to the stage, he also pledged to cut homelessness in half, provide government loans to renters facing eviction, provide loans for first-time home buyers and spend billions of Dollars building affordable housing for low-income residents.

Bloomberg, a late entrant to the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates, barely registers in presidential polls, in part because he has yet to appear in televised debates or on ballots in states with early Primary elections.

But he is widely considered by analysts as possibly the strongest contender to take on Trump, if and when his campaign catches on.

Bloomberg also unequivocally endorsed making Washington the 51st US state. The US constitution designates the city as a Federal district without formal representation in the US Congress.

Related Topics

Washington Trump New York United States Congress From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Malala joins global activists in urging world lead ..

41 minutes ago

Foreign Minister meets Kenya counterpart in Nairob ..

41 minutes ago

Sindh Governor condoles with Maulana Illyas Qadri

51 minutes ago

Canadian High Commissioner meets Governor Sindh

51 minutes ago

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.