Washington Mayor Bowser Warns About Expected Spike Of COVID-19 Cases In Coming Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US capital may face a spike of the novel coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in the coming weeks, Mayor Muriel Bowser warned on Friday.

"We expect to see a spike in confirmed cases.COVID-19 positive cases in coming days and weeks," Bowser told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, local authorities registered the first death from the novel coronavirus and confirmed 32 new cases in Washington.

Bowser also said she has extended Washington government's operating in emergency mode until April 27.

"With that, schools will continue distance learning through April 27, District government will continue teleworking. We will continue the ban of mass gatherings," Bowser said.

The mayor also said all public libraries and parks in Washington will be closed until April 27.

Bowser urged Washington residents to stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential trips.

