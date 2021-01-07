Washington Mayor Declares Curfew as Protesters Attack Capitol, Congress Locked Down

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser declared a curfew from Wednesday night until early Thursday morning.

"Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m.

on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," Bowser said in a statement.

Pro-Trump supporters broke into the capitol building as Congress was put on lockdown. Lawmakers took shelter and Vice President Pence and other officials were evacuated amid the process to certify the presidential election results.