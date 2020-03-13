UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Mayor Directs $5Mln To City's Coronavirus Response - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

Washington Mayor Directs $5Mln to City's Coronavirus Response - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, has allocated an additional $5 million to fund the city's response efforts to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office said in a press release.

"Mayor Muriel Bowser has directed an additional $5,000,000 of the District's Contingency Cash Reserve Fund for the purchase of needed supplies, protective equipment, and other necessary equipment for DC's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the release said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bowser declared a state of emergency.

So far, as of Thursday afternoon, there are 10 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the city, according to official local data.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US health officials have said the community spread in the United States is expected to get worse and about four million diagnostics tests should be distributed throughout the country by this weekend as well.

Related Topics

Died United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus website launched in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

2 hours ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

2 hours ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

2 hours ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

2 hours ago

Iconic UAE landmarks lit up once again in solidari ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.