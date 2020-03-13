WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser, has allocated an additional $5 million to fund the city's response efforts to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office said in a press release.

"Mayor Muriel Bowser has directed an additional $5,000,000 of the District's Contingency Cash Reserve Fund for the purchase of needed supplies, protective equipment, and other necessary equipment for DC's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the release said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bowser declared a state of emergency.

So far, as of Thursday afternoon, there are 10 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the city, according to official local data.

More than 1,400 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States and at least 38 people have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US health officials have said the community spread in the United States is expected to get worse and about four million diagnostics tests should be distributed throughout the country by this weekend as well.